Charlotte Flair gets emotional after SummerSlam win, claims she was "very much directionless" after WrestleMania

WWE star Charlotte Flair was visibly emotional after SummerSlam this week. The star won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Alexa Bliss at the event.

Flair and Bliss faced a formidable challenge against champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. However, they showed great teamwork to emerge victorious in the encounter. Charlotte planted Raquel with a Big Boot, and Alexa followed it up with a Sister Abigail to Perez for the win.

Emotions were running high at the SummerSlam Post-Show as Charlotte Flair recalled that she had no creative direction after WrestleMania. The Queen pointed out that she gave everything to the 'Mania matchup but didn't see any plans for her moving forward, let alone winning gold at SummerSlam. She thanked Bliss for showing up and wanting to tag with her.

"Dang, I didn't even think I was gonna be on SummerSlam after WrestleMania. So, I was very much directionless. After 'Mania, I was just like, 'Damn, I came back and gave it all. I don't know what's next.' Then here's this little Five Feet of Fury, like, 'Hey, what's going on with you? Come hang out with me.' I'm like, 'No!' And then here we are at SummerSlam, and it was just like, even after ten years, after everything I've done, this felt really freaking cool." [From 41:33 onwards]

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are established singles stars with multiple title wins under their name. It will be interesting to see how they work as a tag team in WWE.

Be sure to acknowledge WWE for the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

