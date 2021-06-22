Charlotte Flair gets yet another title shot at Money in the Bank; WWE Universe reacts strongly

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is set for another shot at the RAW Women's Championship. The Queen demanded a rematch against Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank after their in-ring bout at Hell in a Cell ended controversially.

Last night, Ripley retained her RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair by intentionally disqualifying herself from the match. Following that, the red brand saw WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville express their objections to Ripley's actions.

Charlotte Flair interrupted their conversation and praised the champion for pulling off a sneaky win. The Queen stated that she can still destroy Rhea Ripley and asked for another shot at the title. Ripley stood there smiling, and soon afterward, their match was made official for Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The feud between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley share an intense history in WWE. The latter made an impressive debut on the main roster and went straight after Asuka's RAW Women's Championship. They locked horns for the title at WrestleMania, and Rhea Ripley defeated the champion.

Soon after that, Charlotte Flair returned, and she was inserted in the title rematch between Ripley and Asuka at WrestleMania Backlash. Rhea Ripley once again pinned Asuka to defend her title.

Charlotte Flair then argued that since she was never pinned, she should get another opportunity. Hence, both superstars were booked for the RAW Women's Championship match in Hell in a Cell's co-main event.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley delivered a good match up until the end when Ripley used the announce desk to lay out an illegal attack on her opponent and disqualified herself. Charlotte Flair won the match, but Rhea Ripley retained her title due to the champion's advantage. It was an awful finish to a good match. The creative then booked Charlotte Flair for a title match at the next pay-per-view.

The official announcement did not sit very well with the fans. Several viewers felt that the match is getting repetitive now. Others argued that the storyline had run its course and Rhea Ripley should face other Superstars.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted on Twitter:

AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN pic.twitter.com/IeRCeYw6od — Hamid8 (@Hamid_2808) June 22, 2021

Charlotte getting another title opportunity pic.twitter.com/Ml2SLUEheN — Prab ☬ #KroenkeOut (@AFCPrab) June 22, 2021

Charlotte Flair is doing great as a heel on WWE RAW. She recently justified her continued presence in the title picture by stating that she is miles ahead of her counterparts. Charlotte claimed that she stays at the top because she is unbeatable. One can't deny that her next title match sets up a fascinating possibility.

Becky Lynch was recently spotted at WWE Performance Center. The latest backstage reports suggest that she has started preparing for her in-ring return. The crowd will be back for Money in the Bank, and it would be a perfect place to book The Man's return, especially when Charlotte Flair is scheduled for a title match.

Edited by Greg Bush