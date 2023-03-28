Charlotte Flair gives insight into the growth of longtime rival in WWE

Charlotte Flair has commented on the growth of her current rival Rhea Ripley in WWE.

Both superstars made a name for themselves in NXT before moving up to the main roster. They held gold in the black and gold brand and on the red brand as well. The Queen and The Nightmare collided in the ring for the first time at WrestleMania 36, where the former defeated the latter to capture the NXT Women's Championship. They are set to have another match on The Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend, and the SmackDown Women's title will be on the line.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, Charlotte Flair was asked how she's seen Rhea Ripley develop after their match at WrestleMania 36. She stated:

"Rhea has grown leaps and bounds. She’s grown into a more comfortable position. Having been on the road for a couple years, in and out of storylines, teaches you a lot. I think she knows now mentally what she’s capable of, and nothing’s gonna stop her," said Flair.

Charlotte Flair teases a match against Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has been on Rhea Ripley's side since joining the villainous Judgment Day last year. He confronted The Queen on SmackDown several weeks ago, and they went back-and-forth on the mic.

Charlotte Flair also commented on Dominik's growth in WWE and teased a match against the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

"I’m a huge fan of Dom. I respect his father so much. I know the pressure of being a second-generation talent; I know how hard that is. So, I have so much respect for him, and I love what he and Rhea are doing. And, who knows … maybe I’ll face Dom," said Flair.

Ripley has never defeated Charlotte in a singles title match before. It'll be interesting to see if she can finally do so at WrestleMania 39.

