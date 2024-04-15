Charlotte Flair, Grayson Waller and many other WWE names react to Logan Paul's rare personal announcement

Logan Paul has become one of the most respected WWE Superstars after his recent showing at WrestleMania XL. The Maverick was able to round off an incredible month by sharing some personal news with the public on Monday (April 15).

Paul took to Instagram to share that he and his fiancee Nina Agdal were expecting their first child together. The couple then showed off the scan photos of their child in the images as well as Nina's growing baby bump.

Paul has made a number of friends in WWE throughout his time in the Stamford-based promotion, and many have reacted to his happy news, with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller sending their congratulations.

Ricochet, Ivar, Isla Dawn, Joaquin Wilde, Charlotte Flair, Ivy Nile, Xia Li, and Drew Gulak have all liked Logan Paul's post.

The social media star is the current United States Champion on WWE SmackDown and one of the busiest men in the world. It will be interesting to see how much having a child changes the plans that WWE currently have for him. Paul is already considered a part-time star, which means that he could continue as usual for the forseeable future.

Logan Paul appears to have accepted an invitation to join The Judgment Day

Logan Paul may be on the blue brand, but it seems that he has made friends acoss brands and last night he was asked to join The Judgment Day by Dominik Mysterio.

It's unclear if Mysterio has the authority to add members after recently being betrayed by Andrade, but he tagged The Maverick in the Tweet and the current champion appeared happy to respond.

Responding to the invitation, Logan Paul shared an image of himself in Judgment Day colors, which indicates that he may have accepted the offer. Many fans now believe that the US Champion could be heading to RAW as part of the upcoming WWE Draft, so that he can link up with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

