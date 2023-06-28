Charlotte Flair inspired current champion to take up wrestling as a career

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton recently spoke about Charlotte Flair's influence on her pro wrestling career.

Stratton joined WWE's developmental brand after proving herself as a gymnast and pure athlete, besides being part of the US national team in 2016. She made a name for herself in NXT, securing big wins over Indi Hartwell, Thea Hail, and Katana Chance. In the NXT Women's Championship Tournament finals, she captured the coveted title by defeating Lyra Valkyria.

This week on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Tiffany Stratton mentioned that she noticed Flair during an episode of SmackDown and was hooked. The NXT Women's Champion felt she was an outspoken blonde like The Queen and could excel in the wrestling business.

"I would say I was flipping through the channels. I came across a random Friday Night Smackdown, and I saw Charlotte Flair. I saw that she was blonde, she was buff, she could flip, she could talk some crap, and I was like, that is literally everything that I can do." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Charlotte Flair will battle Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship

Just a couple of weeks after making her return, Charlotte Flair finds herself in the women's championship picture once again.

Flair returned on the June 16, 2023, episode of SmackDown, moments after Asuka was presented with the new WWE Women's Championship. The Queen made it clear that she was there to challenge The Empress of Tomorrow and win back the gold.

The two stars are set to face each other this week on SmackDown, with the fate of the championship hanging in the balance. Former champion Bianca Belair is banned from ringside during the match.

