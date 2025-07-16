Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Nia Jax & others react to WWE star's emotional update

Plenty of WWE Superstars like Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax reacted to a Hall of Famer's emotional update. The company held the second-ever all-female Evolution Premium Live Event last Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

One of the legends who wrestled at Evolution was Nikki Bella, participating in the Battle Royal and making it to the final four. She was eliminated by Lash Legend, but it was Stephanie Vaquer who won the match and earned a Women's World Title shot at Clash in Paris.

Nikki also wrestled her first one-on-one match in seven years the following night on WWE RAW, beating Chelsea Green. Vaquer ended up saving her from The Green Regime from a post-match attack, leading to an emotional post from the two-time Divas Champion.

Ad

Trending

''A real one. La Primera, @stephanie_vaquer. With a little dump from the past few days. Really loved sharing the locker room with the NXT women. They reminded me so much of my girls and me when we were starting out,'' she wrote.

Ad

Several WWE Superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, Stephanie Vaquer, Natalya, Lana, Maxxine Dupri, and more, liked and commented on Nikki Bella's post.

Here are some of the comments.

"Means a lot coming from you. Thank you ❤️ The First and the Fearless 🔥," Vaquer replied.

"It’s giving ✨ La Primadonna & FearFUL Nikki ✨," Green wrote.

"Love ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Jazmyn Nyx remarked.

WWE Superstars react to Nikki Bella's IG post. (Photo: Bella's IG)

At Evolution, Charlotte Flair teamed up with Alexa Bliss in a losing effort for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Nia Jax was in the Battle Royal, finishing in the final three, while Jade Cargill defeated Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee.

Ad

Nikki Bella comments on returning at WWE Evolution

Speaking to TODAY.com, Nikki Bella explained why Evolution was a perfect time for her to make a return. Bella lauded the evolution of the women's division over the past seven years, praising the wrestlers who have come in and taken the company to a higher level.

"The women have just raised the bar so much, and they continue to steal the show [and] continue to steal the PLEs, as we saw at WrestleMania. We see every week, whether it's Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. So I just feel like it's the perfect time to bring this back and to give the fans an entire show that is just dedicated to women's wrestling," Nikki said.

Ad

It's unclear if Nikki is back on a full-time basis or as a part-timer. She seems to be entering a storyline with Stephanie Vaquer, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice heading into SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.