Charlotte Flair joins Asuka to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

In a shocking turn of events, Charlotte Flair was revealed as Asuka's mystery partner for the TLC match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships tonight.

If the return of the Queen wasn't enough for the WWE Universe, then it must have felt good to see her and Asuka hoist the titles up as the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The match was as good as it could get, with some great technical skill on display from both ends. There were a number of spots which showcased the technical abilities of all four women.

Nia Jax would use her strength to her advantage, Charlotte Flair would use her natural athletic ability, while Asuka traded submission attempts with Shayna Baszler.

However, at the end of the day it was the Empress of Tomorrow Asuka and The Queen Charlotte Flair who came out victorious. After some great teamwork which saw Asuka take out Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair would hit her finisher, "Natural Selection" to end the match and pin Shayna Baszler for the three count.

Charlotte Flair becomes a Women's Grand Slam Champion

Asuka and Charlotte's victory over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler saw The Queen enter the exclusive club of Women's Grand Slam Champions.

Charlotte joins her new tag team partner Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Bayley as the fourth Women's Grand Slam Champion. She did this while her father, the legendary Hall of Famer Ric Flair, watched on from the back.

Charlotte Flair has now held the NXT Women's Championship, the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, as well as the Women's Tag Team Championships at some point in her career.

Flair last held the NXT Women's title back in March, the SmackDown title back in October 2019, and the RAW title in December 2016.

This is a huge accomplishment for The Queen, and further establishes her legacy and claim as one of the greatest, if not the greatest women's athlete of all-time in WWE. Hoepfully, we will see a long and successful tag team title reign for Charlotte Flair.