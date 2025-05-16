A WWE star is reinventing their entire character, and Charlotte Flair and Karrion Kross have now reacted to it. The two stars sent her messages soon after she revealed the huge change to her character.

Natalya is a wrestling veteran who is looking to reinvent herself. She took to Instagram and said she was stripping down to her very real roots. Heading into the NWA Crockett Cup, the star seems to be ready for the most exciting version of herself and said as much in a chilling video where she showcased her latest reinvention of herself:

"Stripping down to who I am is the most thrilling thing I’ve ever done in this business. #NWA #CrockettCup."

The nature of the star's video did not go unnoticed at all, with Charlotte Flair reposting the video and hyping up the veteran in the middle of her huge transformation. The Queen is naturally familiar with Natalya, since they have spent so much of their careers in the same locker room.

"LFG Nattie @NatbyNature🌶️👏💪🏻," she wrote.

The veteran's promo and character change did not go unnoticed by another top WWE star as well. Karrion Kross has been carrying his own pushes and character through his own promos, and he has now recognized the quality of what Natalya had done as well:

"👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💀"

Natalya responded to this post with an emoji of her own as well, appreciating the recognition. She also responded to the post by Charlotte Flair, thanking her.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More