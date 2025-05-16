A WWE star is reinventing their entire character, and Charlotte Flair and Karrion Kross have now reacted to it. The two stars sent her messages soon after she revealed the huge change to her character.
Natalya is a wrestling veteran who is looking to reinvent herself. She took to Instagram and said she was stripping down to her very real roots. Heading into the NWA Crockett Cup, the star seems to be ready for the most exciting version of herself and said as much in a chilling video where she showcased her latest reinvention of herself:
"Stripping down to who I am is the most thrilling thing I’ve ever done in this business. #NWA #CrockettCup."
The nature of the star's video did not go unnoticed at all, with Charlotte Flair reposting the video and hyping up the veteran in the middle of her huge transformation. The Queen is naturally familiar with Natalya, since they have spent so much of their careers in the same locker room.
"LFG Nattie @NatbyNature🌶️👏💪🏻," she wrote.
The veteran's promo and character change did not go unnoticed by another top WWE star as well. Karrion Kross has been carrying his own pushes and character through his own promos, and he has now recognized the quality of what Natalya had done as well:
"👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💀"
Natalya responded to this post with an emoji of her own as well, appreciating the recognition. She also responded to the post by Charlotte Flair, thanking her.