Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans to face off on WWE RAW

The budding relationship between Lacey Evans and Ric Flair has been a focal point of WWE RAW for the past few weeks, much to the annoyance Charlotte Flair. The villainous Evans has been flaunting her entanglement with "The Nature Boy" to cause distractions in Charlotte's matches. Now, "The Queen" and Evans will come face to face on WWE RAW.

In a post on its official Twitter page, WWE announced that the two stars will have a heated confrontation on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Ric Flair will seemingly seemingly be by Evans' side once again.

The post notes that Charlotte will clash with Evans in a personal confrontation on Monday night. It seems like this showdown will be a verbal exchange rather than a match.

The odd couple of Evans and "The Nature Boy" has effectively messed with Charlotte's head. The distraction even cost her and Asuka the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Surely, tensions will be quite high when these two women share the ring on WWE RAW this week.

Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair have history in WWE

In 2019, Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair were both briefly aligned on SmackDown. The duo united in their shared rivalry against then-double WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch. At the contract signing for their matches against Lynch, the duo teamed up to put her through a table.

Both Evans and Flair were determined to dethrone Becky Lynch after her historic win at WrestleMania 35. At Money in the Bank, Lacey Evans even helped Flair defeat Lynch for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship after she attacked "The Man" with a Woman's Right.

Although Evans helped Charlotte win the belt, she later turned on her former ally following a loss against Bayley. The two stars went separate ways for quite a while, but now they're at each other's throats. Needless to say, the involvement of Charlotte's father makes this conflict much more personal than the first encounter between Evans and Charlotte.