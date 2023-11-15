Several WWE Superstars recently reacted to Rey Mysterio's injury on social media.

Taking to social media, The Master of 619 had uploaded a photo of himself as he mentioned that his knee surgery was successful. Mysterio's last match was against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where the latter used nefarious means to win the bout. Paul's friend came out to his rescue, and handed him brass knuckles. After some shenanigans outside the ring, Logan used the knuckles to attack Mysterio, and thus picked up the massive win, becoming the new United States Champion.

Following Rey's successful surgery, many WWE Superstars sent out their heartfelt messages, as they wished him a speedy recovery.

"Knee surgery was successful with @dugasmd1 @andrews_sports_medicine 🙏🏼🫶🏼."

Superstars including Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lita and Mercedes Mone have reacted to The Master of 619's surgery.

Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown

Dutch Mantell recently shared his honest opinion on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned how intricately all the storylines worked out. He noted how Carlito, Santos Escobar, and The Street Profits' storylines made sense to him, rather than being just 'boring matches'.

The veteran further added that the SmackDown's episode felt like an 'angle night,' as all the matches were having some or the other angle.

"Well, tonight was angle night. Every match seemed like it had an angle in it, which I kinda like, because you don't expect all that. Carlito came off and stooged off. What's the guy's name, Santos Escobar? I've been hit on the head a couple of hundred thousand times. And then he left, and that started the whole deal going. Then the Street Profits came out." [From 15:15 onwards]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rey Mysterio in the near future.

