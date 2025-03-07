Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan replaced by two AEW stars, reveals top name

Charlotte Flair may have won the Royal Rumble, and Liv Morgan may have had the performance of a lifetime in the Elimination Chamber, but both were replaced by two AEW names in huge roles. A top name has discussed what happened with the two WWE stars.

Ad

Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan were initially supposed to be a part of the Queen of the Ring movie. The film's director, Ash Avildsen, revealed he was happy with how things worked out. Charlotte was initially set to play June Byers, while Morgan was supposed to okay the role of Clara Mortensen. Unfortunately, this fell through, and instead, AEW's Kamille and Toni Storm played the roles.

The director was happy with how it had happened, and although Charlotte and Liv would have been pleased with the role, it had worked out perfectly.

Ad

Trending

“[Kamille], this is her first acting gig, she came in through an audition when Charlotte fell out because of the WWE stuff. I’m really happy it worked out the way it did just because seeing how it went and being so happy with it — It’s not that Charlotte and Liv wouldn’t have been terrific as well, but just knowing that it worked out and I love it how it is as it is, I’m like, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Thank you that this worked out. Wrestling gods, film gods, thank you,” he said. (14:23 - 14:54)

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

What's next for Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan?

Naomi also appeared in this movie. Despite her roles in WWE, she could continue shooting and was involved in the film.

Charlotte Flair is heading to WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble to face Tiffany Stratton. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is expected to be busy defending her Women's Tag Team titles.

Whether she ends up in any other feud remains to be seen, but she could also aim to help Raquel Rodriguez go after the Intercontinental Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback