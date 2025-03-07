  • home icon
Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan replaced by two AEW stars, reveals top name

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 07, 2025 01:50 GMT
The stars have been replaced (Image credit: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair may have won the Royal Rumble, and Liv Morgan may have had the performance of a lifetime in the Elimination Chamber, but both were replaced by two AEW names in huge roles. A top name has discussed what happened with the two WWE stars.

Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan were initially supposed to be a part of the Queen of the Ring movie. The film's director, Ash Avildsen, revealed he was happy with how things worked out. Charlotte was initially set to play June Byers, while Morgan was supposed to okay the role of Clara Mortensen. Unfortunately, this fell through, and instead, AEW's Kamille and Toni Storm played the roles.

The director was happy with how it had happened, and although Charlotte and Liv would have been pleased with the role, it had worked out perfectly.

“[Kamille], this is her first acting gig, she came in through an audition when Charlotte fell out because of the WWE stuff. I’m really happy it worked out the way it did just because seeing how it went and being so happy with it — It’s not that Charlotte and Liv wouldn’t have been terrific as well, but just knowing that it worked out and I love it how it is as it is, I’m like, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Thank you that this worked out. Wrestling gods, film gods, thank you,” he said. (14:23 - 14:54)
What's next for Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan?

Naomi also appeared in this movie. Despite her roles in WWE, she could continue shooting and was involved in the film.

Charlotte Flair is heading to WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble to face Tiffany Stratton. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is expected to be busy defending her Women's Tag Team titles.

Whether she ends up in any other feud remains to be seen, but she could also aim to help Raquel Rodriguez go after the Intercontinental Championship.

Edited by Angana Roy
