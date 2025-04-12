Charlotte Flair loses it and starts shouting at referee for grabbing her

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 12, 2025 04:21 GMT
The star was not okay with it (Credit: WWE's social media)

Charlotte Flair lost it completely and started to shout at a referee after he grabbed her during WWE SmackDown. The company posted the video online.

Flair decided to disobey the WWE order to go back home from earlier in the night and attacked Tiffany Stratton again after the latter's match against Roxanne Perez. Stratton got the win but was then pulled out of the ring and thrown around by Flair.

There were other security personnel and producers who were stopping Charlotte Flair, but it was when a referee grabbed her around the midsection and pulled her back that she appeared to completely lose her cool. She started shouting only at that one referee, screaming at him to get off her repeatedly.

He quickly backed off and walked away and in the video, the star could be seen following the referee with her eyes, still angry at being restrained.

"GET OFF ME! GET OFF ME! GET OFF ME!"

The video of the same can be seen below.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens now that Charlotte Flair has broken yet another WWE rule and attacked Tiffany Stratton when she was specifically told to go back home and leave it alone after the earlier attack in the night.

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Debottam Saha
bell-icon Manage notifications