Charlotte Flair could make history at Royal Rumble 2025, says ex-WWE star

Charlotte Flair will return to compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting for the event. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) thinks The Queen will win and make history at the annual PLE.

In 2023, Charlotte Flair got injured in front of a live crowd when she botched a moonsault in a match against Asuka. After this appearance on Friday Night SmackDown, The Queen went on a long hiatus from WWE to recover from the injury.

Recently, it was announced that she would compete in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt said that he thinks the company loves Flair and would like to make history with her at the event as the first-ever woman to win the gimmick match twice:

"I feel like this is one of those times; big returns, and they announced it. They love her. They do... The company loves her. They would love to make history [First woman to win the Royal Rumble match twice] with her," English said. (From 35:19 to 35:43)

Check out the video below:

WWE veteran thinks Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are needed in the promotion

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair earned legendary status in the Stamford-based promotion, breaking many barriers and stereotypes in the industry over the past decade and more. However, The Man and The Queen haven't been on television for a while, and Dutch Mantell thinks WWE needs them.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated that the management needs stars like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the promotion as the number of championship titles has increased and the division needs established names going after the belts.

"Most of these girls don't have the experience that the guys have because you don't have Charlotte Flair there anymore. Becky Lynch is out. These are your experienced women. When you take those out, you replace them with talent that's not as experienced, and creativity is limited to who they have," Mantell said.

The management already announced Charlotte Flair's entry in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. There's a possibility that Becky Lynch will also make her long-awaited return to WWE at the event.

