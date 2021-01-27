Charlotte Flair makes a bold statement about Ronda Rousey

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair recently made a bold statement about UFC Hall of Famer and former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The topic of discussion revolved around whether Ronda Rousey is essential to the women's division or not.

During the pre-Royal Rumble press conference, Charlotte Flair told Vicente Beltrán that Ronda Rousey could surely add to the current WWE women's division, but WWE doesn't need her.

"Can Ronda Rousey add to the division? Absolutely. Do we need her? No." - Charlotte Flair to @vibeldi. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) January 27, 2021

With the 2021 Royal Rumble fast approaching, there have been speculations among the WWE Universe that Ronda Rousey might make her WWE return at the event. Charlotte Flair will team-up with Asuka to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in WWE

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are no strangers to each other in the ring. At WWE Survivor Series 2018, Charlotte Flair took on Ronda Rousey in a singles match that saw both women taking each other to their limits. Rousey won the match by disqualification after Charlotte Flair hit her with several kendo stick shots.

Charlotte Flair Vs Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, 2018 : one of the best matches i have ever seen ; This match was criminally underrated and it stole the show like all your matches ; You proved why you are the most badass dangerous woman on the planet❤️👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/cpNzStqepz — Rajat (@stevie_g132) July 13, 2020

Things didn't end here though as the two collided once again in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in a "winner takes all" triple threat match. The bout also involved the 2019 women's Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch.

In what was the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event, Charlotte Flair entered the match as the SmackDown Women's Champion, while Ronda Rousey entered as the RAW Women's Champion. Becky Lynch won the match and ended the night as the first woman to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles at the same time.

