Charlotte Flair makes massive two-word prediction about CM Punk's WWE future

Charlotte Flair recently sent a message to CM Punk via her Instagram story.

Both Punk and Flair are currently out of action with injuries. The two top stars will miss WrestleMania XL and other major WWE events this year.

CM Punk occasionally shares stories on his Instagram handle. In his recent story, he gave a peek into his recovery training. He also tagged Charlotte Flair in his story. Charlotte later shared Punk's story on Instagram. She added the following two-word hashtag caption to her story: "#greatestcomeback."

CM Punk says that his comeback will be the greatest of all time

At Royal Rumble 2024, Punk suffered an injury in his triceps and later shared the unfortunate news that he will miss WrestleMania XL as a result. Punk later commented on his injury and boldly stated that his comeback would be the greatest of all time.

“I am in a lot of pain. It’s mental more than anything. I can handle pain, I can power through hard PT [physical therapy]. The mental aspect of it, I think, is a lot harder than the physical. Day one, my comeback will be the greatest of all time.” [H/T CSS]

Punk's dream of headlining a WrestleMania was shattered again when he suffered a torn tricep at Royal Rumble. He is one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling but has never headlined The Show of Shows, and that's something that's bothered him for years.

Punk was seemingly going to feud with Seth Rollins on The Road to WrestleMania XL, with the duo competing for the World Heavyweight Title in one of the main events. Punk is hoping to make a big return somewhere down the line and realize his dream of headlining WrestleMania next year.

