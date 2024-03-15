Charlotte Flair, Matt Hardy, and others react to Mika Rotunda's heartbreaking message to Bray Wyatt

Several stars have reacted to Mika Rotunda's heartbreaking message aimed at the late Bray Wyatt on Instagram.

Wyatt's passing at 36 left the pro-wrestling world in mourning. Bray's sister Mika was left devastated by her brother's death and penned an emotional message for him back then.

Mika recently shared a picture of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas on her Instagram handle. She also penned a heartbreaking message addressed to the late WWE Superstar. Here's an excerpt from the post:

"I hate writing in past tense. You were. We did. It was. Everyday I struggle with you not being around to see tomorrow. And wonder how the sun is still able to shine and the moon gets permission to glow, without you here to admire it."

The post received heartfelt reactions from a bunch of wrestling personalities. Check out the reactions below:

Bray Wyatt's final WWE run

Wyatt was let go by WWE in mid-2021. He was brought back under the Triple H regime in late 2022 at the Extreme Rules PLE. Wyatt then had a brief feud with LA Knight on WWE TV.

Wyatt kicked off a feud with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania XL but suddenly vanished from WWE TV mere weeks before the event. The feud was dropped as a result. On August 24, 2023, Wyatt passed away in his sleep. The tragic news was shared by WWE CCO Triple H on Twitter.

Wyatt was one of the most popular acts on WWE TV during his run in the company. He was a former WWE Champion and Universal Champion. Many fans are calling for him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

