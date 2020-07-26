Charlotte Flair has a message for the NXT women

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's homegrown Superstars. She has had an illustrious career in the promotion and has broken many barriers to showcase her talent. The Queen is easily one of the most dominating WWE Superstars and has played a critical role in elevating women's wrestling. Before her hiatus, she was the NXT Women's Champion and was back on the Gold and Black brand for a few months.

Charlotte Flair's message to the women of NXT

Charlotte Flair has held the NXT Women's Championship twice. Her second reign began when she beat Rhea Ripley for the Title at WrestleMania 36. Since April, Charlotte Flair returned to NXT and was a mainstay on the show.

While in conversation with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Charlotte Flair had a message for all NXT women wrestlers.

"I don't want to say that I've added more to NXT, I just hope the talent in that locker room at NXT go, 'this woman is NXT homegrown and look at what she's done in her career.' That's what I strive for. I don't say, 'do I added to the show, the locker room, am I getting girls over?' There's no right answer for that. My answer is, I hope the women in the locker room look at me and go, 'Damn, she's done it all and I want to do it too. What has it taken her to do that?' For me, the answer is consistency. Whether the storyline is for you or not for you, whether you're apart of it, you shine no matter what. It's not about how many moves, it's the story you portray and how you hold yourself. If you learn anything in a ring with me and we're trying to tell a story; remember the story and who you are as a character because that's what the audience connects with." (h/t Fightful)

Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE for a few weeks now. Since losing her NXT Women's Championship, The Queen also missed a chance at becoming the WWE RAW Women's Champion. Charlotte Flair sustained a storyline injury when she confronted Nia Jax on WWE RAW.