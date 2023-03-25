Charlotte Flair name drops NJPW star during her promo on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair name-dropped Mercedes Mone during her promo on WWE SmackDown.

After Rhea Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, she made her intentions clear regarding who she wanted to face at WrestleMania 39. After weeks of staring each other down, both women finally decided to throwdown last week.

To continue the story, Charlotte cut an emotional promo on WWE SmackDown. She said that her 14 title reigns were not built on fear, insecurity and nepotism. She then mentioned that while she does not fear Ripley, she respects her just like she respects all of her opponents such as Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Bayley. She even name-dropped Sasha Banks, who is currently known as Mercedes Mone in NJPW.

The crowd started a what chant but Charlotte Flair asked them to listen to what she had to say because it was important. She admitted to having insecurities and blamed the fans for throwing insecurities in her face.

She finished her promo when she said that she loves her dad and won't apologize for continuing his legacy. She then told the fans that they need to learn to love it.

While Charlotte was able to deliver an emotional promo, it was surprising to see fans slowly turn on her as the promo went on. We will have to wait and see if this leads to a heel turn in the future.

