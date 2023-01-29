Charlotte Flair names three top WWE Superstars who could win the Royal Rumble match

Charlotte Flair has once again climbed to the top of the women's division on SmackDown as she is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. Ahead of the Royal Rumble event, Flair named three marque superstars who can win the Women's Rumble match.

In 2020, Charlotte Flair shocked the world when she became the third superstar to win the women's gimmick match. Her pick was even more shocking as she decided to face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 and won the title.

Three years later, The Queen is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion and will be looking out for the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. Speaking on La Previa de WWE, the 14-time champion named two SmackDown stars and one RAW Superstar who could win the match. Check it out:

"I think my top three would be number one, Rhea Ripley. Number two, Liv Morgan. Number three, I'll give you Shayna [Baszler]. (From 50:17 to 50:51)

In 2020, Flair eliminated Shayna Baszler in the end and defeated Ripley at WrestleMania for the title. The Queen hasn't faced Liv Morgan since she won the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2022.

Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Charlotte Flair made a surprising return to the company when she appeared on the final episode of SmackDown 2022. She was immediately given a title shot against Ronda Rousey and won the title.

This marked The Queen's 14th title reign in the company and on the main roster. However, Sonya Deville was not happy with the management's decision to hand Flair another shot.

The following week, The Queen defeated Sonya Deville in a singles match where the SmackDown Women's Championship was on the line. However, Deville began stalking Flair outside of WWE after her loss as she wanted another shot.

Last night, The Queen addressed Deville's demand for another title shot at her title. After discussing the idea with Adam Pearce, Flair is set to give Sonya Deville another shot at the title on next week's SmackDown.

Who do you think will be Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 39 opponent? Sound off in the comment section below.

