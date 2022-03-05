"Who's there to beat me?" - Charlotte Flair names the two WWE Superstars she would like to work with after WrestleMania 38

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has revealed her plans for after WrestleMania 38.

Flair will face Ronda Rousey at the Show Of Shows and will be defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Rousey recently made her return to WWE and won the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

In an interview with Hot 97, The Queen spoke about her plans after WrestleMania and said that she wants a match with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

“I guess it's the question is, who's there to beat me? Rhea and Bianca, are my targets next," said Flair. (H/T-Fightful)

Flair mentioned that she is expecting big things from both Belair and Ripley. The Queen believes her Money in the Bank clash with Ripley was incredible.

"I expect big things not that Bianca hasn't already done big things, and I still look at my Money in the Bank match with Rhea Ripley, it was a great match. I want to see, you know, what's next for the both of them and I've never had a completely full program with either one of them,” said Flair. (H/T-Fightful)

Charlotte Flair is all set to face Ronda Rousey in the upcoming WrestleMania live event

In the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Charlotte Flair engaged in a brawl with her on-screen rival, ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman On The Planet also had her first one-on-one match on SmackDown against Sonya Deville, whom she successfully defeated by locking in the armbar.

Shortly after, The Queen entered the ring and attacked Rousey. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet got the better of Flair and locked in the Ankle Lock, which eventually led to The Queen tapping out.

The brawl between the two women gave an insight into the match that is going to take place on night one of WrestleMania 38.

