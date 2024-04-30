Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and more WWE Superstars react to Blair Davenport being drafted to SmackDown

Blair Davenport is the latest NXT star to make her way to the main roster after being picked on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft. Davenport will now represent SmackDown and several WWE Superstars reacted to the news online.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis personally announced Davenport as the brand's final pick in the last round of the 2024 WWE Draft. She has been in NXT since 2021 and her final match on the brand happened last week at NXT Spring Breakin' against Sol Ruca, as the two locked horns in a Beach Brawl.

In a post on her Instagram account, Davenport celebrated being picked in the Draft and joining the main roster on SmackDown.

"I'm going to SmackDown!" Davenport wrote.

Several WWE Superstars reacted to Blair Davenport's call-up by commenting on her Instagram post. Her NXT contemporaries seemed very happy for her while others congratulated her on the well-deserved promotion.

Here are some of the comments from superstars such as Nia Jax, Dakota Kai and more:

WWE Superstars comment on Blair's Instagram post

More WWE Superstars liked Davenport's post, including Charlotte Flair, Isla Dawn, Ivy Nile, and others.

WWE Superstars liked Blair's Instagram post

Blair Davenport happy about being drafted to SmackDown

In a RAW digital exclusive interview with Jackie Redmond, Blair Davenport commented on being picked by SmackDown. Davenport was in shock but was happy that she'd taken the next step in her career.

"I feel like this job's the only thing I've ever felt like I was meant to do. I never really fit in doing anything else. I had so many different things before I had this. Just to see that now I'm a part of SmackDown, honestly I can't even, I'm on a wave of emotions right now. This is honestly everything I've ever wanted. I've made my family proud. I know I've made all my friends back home, everything I've left behind on the journey and it's just really, really nice to see that everything I've sacrificed in a way is finally paying off," she said. [0:14 - 0:42]

Davenport sent a warning to all the women on SmackDown that she was coming to dominate the brand. She also called herself the "perfect weapon."