Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Natalya, and others react to Ronda Rousey's major update ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey's major announcement shocked the industry ahead of WWE SummerSlam, and several high-profile names like Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella reacted to the heartwarming news before The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.

Ad

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne had their second child in January 2025, which ruled out any plans of a return to the squared circle or the octagon. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet resumed training a few weeks later and eventually started to get back in shape.

Recently, the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion provided a major health update ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. Rousey revealed her incredible weight loss and shared that she resumed training after the birth of her second child.

Ad

Trending

"I’ve heard recovery for the 2nd baby is easier than the first, so maybe it’s partially due to that, but being able to train MMA again made such a huge difference this time—like my joints feel tighter, and I just feel healthier and more sturdy compared to just doing regular gym lifting/cardio workouts like I did to recover from my first pregnancy. It’s been a blast finding joy in training again. I missed it; my body missed it," Rousey wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Several names from WWE, like Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, and Natalya, sent positive messages to the former UFC star. Moreover, Rousey's husband, Travis Browne, and a few other wrestling and MMA personalities across the globe have reacted to her major health update ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

You can check out a few reactions to the image, and here's the link to the original post.

Stars react to Ronda Rousey's incredible journey! [Images from Ronda Rousey's Instagram account]

Ronda Rousey might not return to WWE

Ronda Rousey had a phenomenal run in the Stamford-based promotion when she initially joined the red brand under the old creative regime. Unfortunately, The Baddest Woman on the Planet's full-time run from 2022 to 2023 didn't impress many, and she was gone from WWE following that year's SummerSlam.

Ad

In an interview with WrestleZone, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion stated that she had a negative experience working under the previous regime. Apart from having anxiety due to last-minute changes, the entire experience became needlessly stressful.

"The anxiety of never knowing what was going on until the very last minute, and not being allowed to prepare and getting our time cut over and over and over again. The experience itself was needlessly stressful. That's what drove me so hard towards screenwriting and drafting novels. It's kind of like a refuge from that," Rousey added.

Ad

The former UFC star has recently resumed training, and it'll be interesting to see if she gives the promotion's new management a shot in the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE