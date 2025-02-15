  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Charlotte Flair
  Charlotte Flair officially selects her opponent for WrestleMania 41 two weeks after Royal Rumble win

Charlotte Flair officially selects her opponent for WrestleMania 41 two weeks after Royal Rumble win

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 15, 2025 03:45 GMT
The Queen has made her pick
The Queen has made her pick (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X)

After Jey Uso made his pick, Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has officially chosen her opponent for WrestleMania 41. It's going to be an exciting dream match.

Charlotte Flair was a spectator for the WWE Women's Championship match on the February 14 episode of SmackDown as she looked to see who her potential Wrestlemania 41 opponent would be between Jax and Tiffany Stratton. On RAW, there was Rhea Ripley, and on NXT, Giulia.

However, after Tiffany Stratton was brutally attacked following the controversial DQ finish of the match, Charlotte Flair came out. She told Tiffany Stratton to wake up and announced that she chose her. So, the two-time Women's Rumble winner will face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as this was the rumored direction. It's also a dream match between two different generations of superstars. While many might expect Stratton to win at WrestleMania to solidify her reign, WWE might have other plans.

Remember that Charlotte derailed Rhea Ripley's momentum at WrestleMania 36. The same could happen to Stratton.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton will be teaming up with Trish Stratus to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

Edited by Angana Roy
