"Absolutely" – Female WWE star open to emulating recent Roman Reigns accomplishment

After Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38, Charlotte Flair said she'd be up to do the same in the women's world title scene.

Flair is a 13-time WWE Women’s Champion. The Queen currently holds the SmackDown gold, while Bianca Belair is on top of RAW. Naturally, since there's only one men's world title, the question arises if WWE will do the same for the women.

Charlotte was a guest on El Brunch de WWE, where she explained she's not against the idea of a women's title unification. However, she claimed she doesn't need either of the two belts to be the queen of the two brands:

"Absolutely [I’d be up for unifying the RAW and SmackDown Women’s titles]. Yeah, but I don’t feel like I need the RAW or SmackDown title to be the queen of both divisions [Flair laughed]."

The 36-year-old also shed light on her next goal in the promotion, which involves her father Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championship victories:

"I think it’s just continuing the legacy, beating my dad’s record. I’m a 13-time champion, so I’m getting close to 16-time. I think that’s probably next." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Charlotte Flair will have to act fast to break her father's record as John Cena is potentially one win away from becoming a 17-time world champion. Randy Orton is also ahead of her, with 14 world titles to his name.

Charlotte Flair will take on Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

After getting the better of The Baddest Woman on the Planet at WrestleMania 38, Flair will again defend her title against Ronda Rousey at Backlash. However, much to the joy of the viewers, this time, it'll be an I Quit Match.

Ronda Rousey won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble to challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion at 'Mania 38. After an intense encounter, the former NXT star emerged victorious, courtesy of a vicious boot to the face. However, she was a bit lucky in her cause as the referee was knocked out in the dying stages of the match when Ronda had locked in the armbar.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will still be the SmackDown Women's Champion after WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Abhinav Singh