"I don't care how I win" - Charlotte Flair opens up for the first time after her match against Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently opened up on her win against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

The intense rivalry between Charlotte and Ronda came to a head this Saturday Night at WrestleMania. The two women collided in the ring with the SmackDown Women's title on the line.

WWE Correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Charlotte after the match to get her thoughts on the events that transpired during the matchup. The Queen made it clear that she was willing to win by any means necessary, and she did just that.

She reiterated that the SmackDown Women's Championship was her baby, and she wasn't letting Rousey walk off with it. Here's what Flair had to say:

"She protects her family, I protect my baby. This is my show, my division. Miss WrestleMania. She thought she was going to walk out with my baby at the AT&T Stadium, where I made the RAW Women's Championship famous, the inaugural RAW Women's Championship? No. I don't think so. I said I was going to win at all costs. I don't care how I win. But I won, I retained. And still the SmackDown Women's Champion." (from 0:15 onwards)

You can watch the full interview here:

Ronda Rousey made Charlotte Flair tap out but still she could not win

As the match got underway, Flair and Ronda Rousey grappled with each other and exchanged submission holds. As mentioned in their promos before the bout, both women wanted to tap out their opponent.

At one point, Rousey countered the Figure Eight leg lock and sent The Queen flying, colliding with the referee. The former quickly caught Flair in the Armbar and made her tap out.

But no one was available to call the match as the referee was knocked unconscious and did not see the submission. As soon as Rousey revived the referee, Charlotte Flair hit her with the Big Boot to pick up the win.

Things will get interesting on the blue brand as we witness the fallout from this match. Do you think Rousey deserves a rematch? Sound off in the comments below.

