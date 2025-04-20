Charlotte Flair pauses mid-match at Wrestlemania 41 to hurl insults at Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair went up against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. During the match, Flair hurled insults at her opponent mid-way through the match.

Charlotte Flair made her return from injury at the 2025 Royal Rumble match and emerged as the winner of the women's battle royal. In the weeks that followed, she announced that she would challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Over the next few weeks, the rivalry became more personal as both women took personal shots at each other. They tried to do everything to one-up the other during the promo battles, sometimes making things awkward.

Tonight, both women locked horns on Night One of WrestleMania 41. Given her experience, The Queen dominated Tiffany Stratton during the early part of the match. As she continued to dominate her opponent, Flair hurled insults at the WWE Women's Champion. She told Tiffany, "get up b**ch" as she continued to chop the latter during the match.

Check out the clip here.

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair will continue her dominance throughout the match and end up winning the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton tonight on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

