Charlotte Flair could be pi**ed at management, says WWE veteran, for a major reason

Charlotte Flair dominated the women's division in WWE for a while and went on a long hiatus when she got injured in 2023. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell thinks The Queen could be upset with the management and their treatment of the second-generation star.

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair made her long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion after over a year and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to dethrone The Buff Barbie at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas for the WWE Women's Championship.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran commented on Charlotte Flair's botched spot from SmackDown against Giulia. The popular manager said he believes The Queen could be upset with the management as they're not treating or booking her as royalty.

"I think Charlotte's kind of pi**ed off and she doesn't register it. They're not telling her to register, I think, or the agent wouldn't be. I think she's just doing that on her own. I think she's pi**ed off because she's not getting treated royallty and it's pi**ing her off," Mantell said. (From 1:28:24 to 1:28:50)

WWE veteran comments on Charlotte Flair's current run

Earlier this year, fans witnessed the dream match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton for the title at WrestleMania 41. Many expected The Queen to walk out of the show with the championship. Unfortunately, she didn't, and The Buff Barbie's reign continues on WWE SmackDown.

In the same video, Dutch Mantell commented on Flair's run in the Stamford-based promotion since her return and questioned her longevity in the industry. Moreover, the veteran wasn't happy with The Queen's booking in the company under Triple H's creative regime.

"I think she [Charlotte Flair] is just lost. I mean, when she came back, she didn't dominate when she went up against Tiffany Stratton. Their match wasn't that good, and they had that problem when they went out there and started shooting at each other. I mean, I'm lost with that," Mantell said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Charlotte Flair on Friday Night SmackDown.

