Charlotte Flair had pitched a 'Royalty vs Royalty' rivalry to Triple H

Charlotte Flair is one of the pioneers of the Women's Revolution. She and her peers have elevated the status of women's wrestling by showing the world that they can do whatever the men can. Charlotte Flair has very little that she hasn't accomplished in the WWE. She recently made her return to WWE NXT where she worked with Triple H.

Charlotte Flair's idea that she pitched to Triple H

Charlotte Flair was a guest on The Bellas Podcast recently. On the show, The Queen spoke about her future in WWE, and her plans are once she returns. Also, on the show, The Bellas pitched different storylines they would want to see Charlotte Flair in.

One of the stories that were pitched by the Bella Twins was a 'Royalty vs Royalty' storyline involving Charlotte Flair and Stephanie McMahon. The Queen replied to the Bellas saying that she had expressed her desire to work with Stephanie McMahon and was also hoping to work a storyline with Triple H during her return to NXT.

"Because I spent time in NXT recently, I was really hoping I could get into it with Triple H, being like the brat and him being like, 'I made you.' Maybe later down the road," (h/t Fightful)

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble and decided to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. At the Showcase Of Immortals, The Queen defeated the Champion to begin her second reign as NXT Women's Champion, making a return to Triple H's NXT.

As NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair battled Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, The Queen lost the Championship to Io Shirai in a Triple Threat Match that involved Rhea Ripley too.

After dropping the NXT Women's Championship, Charlotte Flair decided to pursue the WWE RAW Women's Championship. She was slated to face Asuka in an episode of WWE RAW. Flair lost the match and injured her shoulder that night during a confrontation with Nia Jax.

Now, Charlotte Flair has decided to take some time off WWE TV to undergo a surgery. There is no definite timeline for her return, but some reports suggest that she has a TV deal that she would work before returning to the WWE.