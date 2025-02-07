Charlotte Flair possibly getting fan backlash because of "prima donna" behavior; wrestling veteran on her current run (Exclusive)

WWE star Charlotte Flair has been in the headlines since her return at the Royal Rumble. The star entered at number 27 and went on to win the match.

Flair's win wasn't well-received by the WWE Universe. The Queen was greeted by a chorus of boos as she tried to cut a babyface promo on RAW. The fans then cheered Rhea Ripley, who interrupted Charlotte and asked her to challenge for the Women's World Championship so that she could beat some respect into her.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter claimed that Charlotte could handle the fans booing her. He pointed out that her father Ric Flair made a career out of it. The legendary journalist felt the backlash directed at Flair was because she returned from injury and occupied a prominent position on the WrestleMania card. He felt the Queen had heel heat and that was needed to sell tickets in the wrestling business:

"She said to the fans, 'Go ahead and boo me. I love it.' Her father lived on the boos too." He continued, "I think because everybody expected her to win, they may be looking at her as she's a prima donna. It's okay. She's got amazing heat and you need that to become a great heel in this business. This is a brand-new Charlotte Flair. This isn't the Charlotte we saw before." [From 12:25 onwards]

After Charlotte Flair crossed paths with Rhea Ripley on RAW, she also confronted NXT Women's Champion Giulia this past Tuesday.

The Queen is slated to appear on this week's SmackDown to meet with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton before deciding on whom she challenges at the Show of Shows.

