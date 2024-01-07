Charlotte Flair provides an important update on 'Day 2' of 9-month recovery journey

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently underwent knee surgery and is now on the long road to recovery.

Flair picked up the injury during a match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Queen fought through the pain to complete the match. However, The Empress of Tomorrow rolled her up for the win. Since then, Charlotte was out of action and later revealed that she had a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus that needed to be surgically repaired. She had the surgery earlier this week.

Just a couple of days after the surgery, Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to share a health update with the WWE Universe. The Queen was seen using crutches, and her knee was heavily taped up. She did some stretching exercises and looked like she was making a healthy recovery. Charlotte was all smiles throughout the video and looked to be in good spirits. She even got in a line, "No pain, no gain." The 14-time World Champion will be out of action for at least nine months.

You can watch the full video below:

Charlotte Flair shared a heartfelt message of gratitude after her surgery

Earlier this week, Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to share what was on her mind after the surgery. The 37-year-old star claimed that she was truly afraid and felt that she might not continue as an athlete.

The Queen expressed gratitude to her fans and the WWE locker room, who had been very supportive and flooded her with beautiful messages and flowers.

Charlotte Flair also spoke about how she was a babyface in 2023 and enjoyed every moment of it. She promised the fans that she would put in the work and try to return to the ring as soon as possible.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Charlotte Flair a quick and speedy recovery!

