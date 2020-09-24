Charlotte Flair provides an update during her WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair hasn't been a part of the weekly action for a while now. Flair had undergone Breast Implant surgery a long while ago and had silicone poisoning from the same in 2018. It happened again a few months back, but Charlotte has made it clear that she doesn't have it currently.

Charlotte Flair also tweeted that she will make her return when she's ready. Now, Charlotte has posted an update in her official Instagram handle, in one of her stories. As can be seen in the picture below, Flair seems to be doing well now. She stated that she had taken two months off from the gym, but is now back to working out again, hinting that her condition has gotten better.

Charlotte Flair posts an update

Charlotte Flair has had an incredible 2020 so far

Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and went on to defeat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 to win the NXT Women's title.

She later lost the belt to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Flair is currently a 12-time Women's Champion (including a Divas title reign) and is one of the most decorated female Superstars in WWE history.

She is getting closer to her father's record of 16 World title reigns, and it won't be a surprise if she eventually breaks it. Flair is now back to working out again, and hopefully, it won't be long before we get to see her back inside the ring.