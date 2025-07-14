Charlotte Flair quietly gets a new nickname at WWE Evolution 2025

Charlotte Flair is finally getting the reception that she deserves, and she can thank Alexa Bliss for that. While they didn't become the new Tag Team Champions, The Queen got a new nickname.

At WWE Evolution 2025, Charlotte Flair teamed up with Alexa Bliss to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles, held by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The other teams were Zaria & Sol Ruca from NXT, and The Kabuki Warriors from RAW. Charlotte ended up getting the best reaction among everyone (alongside her partner Alexa Bliss), which was really nice to see considering how she was getting booed just a couple of months ago.

Michael Cole referred to Charlotte Flair as "The greatest résumé of all time", which appears to be her newest nickname.

On paper, there's no denying that not a single woman comes close to The Queen in terms of accomplishments. Now that there are two women's midcard titles, it gives her something to go after. However, her partnership with Bliss means that she could still pursue the tag team titles afterwards.

Other than the Women's US Title & Intercontinental titles, she only has The Queen of the Ring left to win to have done it all.

That and a Money in the Bank briefcase. But one has to question whether it's needed in her résumé.

