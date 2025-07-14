  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Evolution
  • Charlotte Flair quietly gets a new nickname at WWE Evolution 2025

Charlotte Flair quietly gets a new nickname at WWE Evolution 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 14, 2025 00:30 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Charlotte Flair is finally getting the reception that she deserves, and she can thank Alexa Bliss for that. While they didn't become the new Tag Team Champions, The Queen got a new nickname.

Ad

At WWE Evolution 2025, Charlotte Flair teamed up with Alexa Bliss to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles, held by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The other teams were Zaria & Sol Ruca from NXT, and The Kabuki Warriors from RAW. Charlotte ended up getting the best reaction among everyone (alongside her partner Alexa Bliss), which was really nice to see considering how she was getting booed just a couple of months ago.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Michael Cole referred to Charlotte Flair as "The greatest résumé of all time", which appears to be her newest nickname.

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

On paper, there's no denying that not a single woman comes close to The Queen in terms of accomplishments. Now that there are two women's midcard titles, it gives her something to go after. However, her partnership with Bliss means that she could still pursue the tag team titles afterwards.

Other than the Women's US Title & Intercontinental titles, she only has The Queen of the Ring left to win to have done it all.

Ad

That and a Money in the Bank briefcase. But one has to question whether it's needed in her résumé.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications