Charlotte Flair reacts to 41-year-old WWE star losing 25 pounds in 12 months

Charlotte Flair has reacted to a WWE Superstar's impressive weight loss over the past 12 months.

Natalya is one of the most respected veterans of the business. She regularly hits the gym and is in the best shape of her career at 41. She teamed up with Tegan Nox tonight on RAW to take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Unfortunately, Nox and Natalya didn't win the match, but the latter had a strong showing tonight.

At one point during the match, Natalya executed an impressive Military Press, and a fan shared the video of the sequence on Twitter. The Queen of Harts responded to the tweet and revealed that she's lost about 25 pounds in the past 12 months.

The tweet came to Charlotte Flair's notice, who responded to Natalya with a 'clapping' emoji:

Natalya has been doing quite well as a tag team act on WWE TV. She and Tegan Nox recently competed in a Women's Tag Team title match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Unfortunately, the duo failed to win the belts.

