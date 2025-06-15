Charlotte Flair reacts to Alexa Bliss' emotional update

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are involved in an intriguing storyline on Friday Night SmackDown. However, The Queen recently broke character to share her reaction to the Five Feet of Fury's emotional social media update.

Earlier today, Little Miss Bliss posted an update on X/Twitter, revealing that her cousin Vanessa, who had been battling cancer, had passed away. She penned a heartfelt message for her late family member.

Alexa's X/Twitter update caught the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Charlotte Flair. The multi-time champion responded to the post with "heart hands" and "folded hands" emojis.

You can check out the X/Twitter update below:

The Stamford-based promotion initially hinted at a potential alliance between Alexa and Charlotte, as the two stars were involved in a few backstage segments. However, the two competed in the Queen of the Ring tournament's first-round fatal four-way match on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair appeared to be winning the contest when she had Alba Fyre locked in the Figure Eight. However, Alexa Bliss nailed Candice LeRae with a Sister Abigail and secured the win via pinfall before Fyre tapped out. Flair and Bliss had a staredown afterward, teasing a feud down the line.

Ex-WWE writer believes Alexa Bliss should have won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Alexa Bliss was the only former winner in the 2025 Women's Money in the Ladder match. Although she tried to use her experience throughout the bout, it was Naomi who managed to retrieve the briefcase.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo opined that Bliss should have won the match. The veteran claimed that she needed the win more than The Glow. Russo noted that the win would have helped Alexa kickstart her much-awaited storyline with The Wyatt Sicks.

"Go back to Money in the Bank, it’s the usual suspects. Naomi wins. You’re gonna sit there and tell me Alexa Bliss didn’t need this more to kick off the whole Wyatt Sicks program? We’ve been down this road with Naomi. Naomi is already in an angle with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair," he said. [18:25 onwards]

Check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Following her win on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Bliss will now face the winner of the last first-round match scheduled for Monday Night RAW in the semifinals. It will be interesting to see if she can inch closer to the crown and a title opportunity after setbacks at Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank.

