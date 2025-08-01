  • home icon
Charlotte Flair reacts to CM Punk breaking down in tears in heartbreaking backstage video

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:25 GMT
CM Punk and Charlotte (via WWE On Netflix and Charlotte
CM Punk and Charlotte (via WWE On Netflix and Charlotte's Instagram)

Charlotte Flair had an emotional reaction to CM Punk's heartfelt backstage clip on WWE: Unreal. The Queen left a comment on the video shortly after WWE On Netflix posted it on Instagram.

Punk had a lifelong dream to headline WrestleMania. He had done everything in WWE, except headline The Show of Shows. At this year's WrestleMania, the veteran finally headlined Night One with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and was an emotional mess when all was said and done.

On WWE: Unreal, CM Punk was seen talking about how he finally got to headline The Grandest Stage Of Them All. He couldn't control his emotions and poured his heart out while speaking about the match. Charlotte Flair, who's good friends with Punk in real life, commented on the video as can be seen below:

The Queen comments on the video (via Instagram)
The Queen comments on the video (via Instagram)

CM Punk's past thoughts on a two-night WrestleMania

Back when Punk was a mainstay in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, he had quite a different mindset when it came to the idea of a two-night WrestleMania. In a promo that he cut against his then-on-screen rival MJF, Punk said the following:

"If you think the grass is so greener on the other side, be my guest. Go ahead, leave. Main event Night 4 of a buy-one-get-one-free extravaganza and then get released faster than you last in the sack." (H/T ScreenRant)
After Punk's comments came out following his Night One match against Rollins and Reigns, he received massive backlash on social media. Many fans believe he was a massive hypocrite for changing his tune on multiple things, including a two-night WrestleMania. Punk, who didn't have anything positive to say about WWE CCO Triple H back in the day, is now incredibly close to the Hall of Famer.

