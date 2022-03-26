Charlotte Flair reacts to major criticism of being over-pushed by WWE

Charlotte Flair has drawn fans' criticism for her work as a consistent top star in WWE. The negative reception around the SmackDown Women's Champion has only increased over time, with a fair portion of the WWE Universe getting fatigued from her push as the main star in the women's division.

Flair is undoubtedly one of the best talents on the roster and has backed it up with her performances in the squared circle. Of course, not every storyline she's been involved in has been perfect, but she has proven her worth when opportunities are presented to her.

Unfortunately, her efforts haven't prevented her from becoming one of the most polarizing stars currently working in the company. The criticisms have largely come because she is almost always involved in the title picture. Flair recently addressed the same in an interview with Bleacher Report.

"I have been on top since 2015, whether I've been holding the title or not, People don't realize how much pressure and hard work and dedication and I've never been about for a lengthy time. I've never had a major injury and to be able to stay on top like that is a tremendous amount of work in our industry. Instead of looking at it as a positive, like 'Wow, what a consistent performer, what a hard-worker,' it's just, 'Ugh, she's always in the title picture, she always has the title.'" Charlotte Flair said.

Charlotte Flair thinks the criticism of her overpush doesn't go toward men

Charlotte Flair has welcomed the negativity of fans so she can channel it into becoming the best version of herself for WrestleMania.

Flair revealed in the interview that she doesn't quite understand the criticism thrown her way and thinks that it doesn't go towards the men on the roster.

"I don't think the same criticism always goes toward men being in the title picture. In this business, you want to be the champion. It's not like you wake up and say, 'Today, I don't want to be the champion.' No, you should always want to be the champion. That means you're the hardest worker in the room when you're holding that title. Yes, I don't understand the criticism sometimes, but at the same time, my haters make me that much better." Charlotte Flair said.

The Queen is gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. The Baddest Woman on The Planet earned the opportunity to face Flair after winning the women's Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair retain the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Charlotte Flair Ronda Rousey 0 votes so far