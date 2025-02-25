Charlotte Flair reacts following massive WWE title change

After a huge title change on WWE RAW, the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, reacted online. Flair was one of many who tuned in on Netflix to watch a couple of stars get crowned champions.

In the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW, Bianca Belair and Naomi defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. With some help from Dominik Mysterio, Morgan and Rodriguez made history by becoming three-time tag team champs.

The match had it all, from loud chants to big moves to false finishes and an intense finish, not just stealing the show, but putting on one. Charlotte Flair re-shared the match graphic on X, formerly known as Twitter, while dropping a couple of emojis to applaud the four superstars involved.

"👏🏻🔥," Flair wrote.

Charlotte Flair was simply enjoying the show as she waits for WrestleMania 41. She is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Unlike her challenger, Stratton will be busy on the Road to WrestleMania when she teams up with Trish Stratus to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Natalya looking forward to Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton

Speaking to the Toronto Sun ahead of Elimination Chamber, Natalya discussed the WrestleMania 41 match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. The Queen of Harts is excited to see it in Las Vegas, pointing out how good Stratton has been since joining the main roster while also praising Flair's greatness.

"I'm excited to see (Charlotte) give Tiffany what I think could be one of the matches of Tiffany's career. I think that Charlotte is going to give Tiffany a run for her money. She's going to remind Tiffany of who she is, but I also think that Tiffany is going to bring something great out in Charlotte. I think they have similarities, they have differences, but they have similarities even in their move set. So I think with that being said, I think it's going to be an awesome match," Natalya said. (H/T Fightful)

Charlotte has experience on her side against Stratton, who is just entering her third year as a professional wrestler. Nevertheless, the current WWE Women's Champion has already proven that she can compete with The Queen.

