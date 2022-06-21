Charlotte Flair reacts to the death of former WWE referee Tim White

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has reacted to the death of former referee Tim White, who passed away at the age of 68.

White passed away on June 19, 2022. The news of his passing came just two days after fellow former WWE referee Dave Hebner's death. He officiated some memorable matches during his career, which included the iconic battle between The Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998.

White started his journey with the Stamford-based promotion as a part-time referee and featured in several comedy skits during the promotion's Attitude Era.

The Queen took to Twitter to react to the sad news of Tim's death. She retweeted a creative posted by the promotion in honor of White and coupled it with a broken heart emoji to express her sorrow. You can check out the tweet below:

The veteran officiated his final match at WrestleMania 20, which featured Chris Jericho going up against Christian.

Triple H reacts to former WWE referee Tim White's death

WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.



Former World Heavyweight Champion Triple H also commented on the passing of Tim White.

The Game took to Twitter to write a heartfelt message for the veteran, who also worked as André The Giant's assistant, beside his in-ring duties. Triple H was shocked to learn about the situation and highlighted that he was one of the best people to work with.

"Shocked and saddened. Timmy was one of the absolute best people I’ve known and had the pleasure of working with. Myself and the entire @WWE family will miss him dearly."

It has been a sad week for the wrestling universe as the industry has lost two great referees. We, here at Sportskeeda Wrestling, offer our condolences and wish strength to the family of Tim White in these tough moments.

