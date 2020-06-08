Charlotte Flair reacts to losing the NXT Women's Championship at Takeover

Charlotte Flair lost her NXT Women's Championship at Takeover: In Your House in a triple-threat match. It was Io Shirai who pinned Rhea Ripley to win the title for the first time while Charlotte struggled to untangle her legs from the complex submission that she was using with an intention to end the match.

Following her loss in the main event, Charlotte took to Twitter and said,

"I’ve been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know). Sharing the ring with Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the NXT."

I’ve been in a lot of wrestling rings lately (I know you all know 🤣). Sharing the ring with @RheaRipley_WWE and @shirai_io tonight was a continuation of the legacy of the #WWENXT women’s division.... — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 8, 2020

But that's not all. Shortly after that, Charlotte Flair posted another one that had a cryptic message, and it appeared that she is handing over the reins of the Women's Division to some of the other notable names. "Paige, Nattie, Sasha, Becky, Bayley, Asuka, Shayna, and so many more. This belongs to you now. Congrats", said The Queen in her message for the rest of the roster while also congratulating Io Shirai.

Charlotte Flair and her future in WWE

Over the last several weeks, we saw Charlotte Flair working on all the three brands of the WWE. She also engaged in matches with challengers from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, but her title reign came to an end in the main event of the recently concluded NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV.

The match had several good moments and was a brilliant end to an equally good pay-per-view from the Black and gold brand. While Charlotte Flair dominated most of the match, both her opponents looked equally good and stepped up with their performance tonight.

High-flying Superstar Io Shirai's dive from the top of the set and a moonsault on Rhea Ripley from the top of the ring allowed her to pick a deserving victory at the PPV. She went on to have an emotional celebration after becoming the new NXT Women's Champion, while Charlotte Flair was nowhere to be seen.

Now that Charlotte Flair has tweeted and said that 'this' belongs to the likes of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, and Asuka, it has led to several speculations about her future in WWE. This led to several speculations, but for now, WWE have confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be arriving on Monday Night RAW, where she will meet Asuka as well as SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks.