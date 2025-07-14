Charlotte Flair reacts after Naomi leaves WWE Evolution as Women’s World Champion after MITB cash-in

Charlotte Flair shared her reaction to Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu's, shocking win at Evolution 2025. The real-life Bloodline member cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during the main event and became the new champion just seconds later.

Naomi lost to Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred match earlier in the night, with Bianca Belair acting as the special guest referee. She wasn't done yet, though. During the final moments of the main event, Naomi came out and cashed in her MITB contract. She attacked Rhea Ripley and sent Mami crashing into one of the ring posts. She then connected a split-legged moonsault on IYO SKY for the big win.

So far, several top stars have reacted to the shocking events of Evolution 2025, including Charlotte Flair. The Queen is one of Naomi's best friends in real life and was elated over her win.

Here's what she posted on her official X handle:

Flair and Naomi are incredibly close in real life, and it goes without saying that The Queen loved every bit of what happened during the final moments of the PLE. As for Naomi, she's on cloud nine at the moment and will be looking forward to having a lengthy title reign.

