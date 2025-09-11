Charlotte Flair reacts to Triple H bringing back 37-year-old star four years after his WWE release

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has shared her reaction to a wrestler's return after four long years. Tyler Breeze made a surprise return to WWE at last night's edition of NXT.

Tyler Breeze was released by WWE in June 2021. He wrestled a handful of matches outside the WWE umbrella over the next four years or so. He also worked as a guest coach at the Performance Center and as a writer on the NXT brand.

Last night on NXT, after Tavion Heights defeated Ethan Page in a Flag Match, Tyler Breeze made a shocking return and took a selfie with Page. Several top names have since reacted to the return, including Charlotte Flair. Here's what she wrote on her official X handle:

"😭🙌🏻👏🥹 BREEZY!!!!!!!!!"

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE 😭🙌🏻👏🥹 BREEZY!!!!!!!!!

Tyler Breeze had sensed that his WWE release was coming

Last year, Tyler Breeze appeared on Developmentally Speaking and opened up about his release in 2021. Here's what he had to say about the same:

“At that time, I knew it was probably happening at some point. Actually, I believe, when it finally happened, I’m pretty sure like Hunter [Triple H] already told me that like, ‘Oh, this will probably happen,’ just because I was still on a main roster deal at that point. When it comes down to it, and it comes down to looking at stuff like that, you can’t make that much money in that spot. It really just kind of came down to that,” said Breeze. “So I wasn’t really surprised … I mean you can’t ever really be surprised. When they finally fire you, you can kind of see the writing on the wall here and there. Sometimes there’s some surprises.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Now that Breeze is back after four long years, it remains to be seen what Triple H and Shawn Michaels have in store for him. Fans of Breeze are quite excited to see what's next for him on NXT in the coming weeks.

