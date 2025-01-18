Charlotte Flair reacts to WWE teasing her return after 13-month hiatus

Charlotte Flair has reacted to WWE's promo package for her during tonight's episode of SmackDown. Flair seems quite excited about her return after more than a year.

Flair last wrestled back in late 2023. The Queen wrestled Asuka on an episode of SmackDown and suffered an injury that has kept her out of action since. Flair has been working towards her big return since then.

WWE just posted a promo package hyping The Queen and Charlotte Flair has now responded to it as well. Here's what she wrote on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Flair is one of the most accomplished female stars in the history of WWE. She has done it all in the ring and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer. She's taken down some of the biggest names in the business since making her way to the main roster in 2015, including Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka.

Flair missed last year's WrestleMania due to her injury. Now that she's seemingly on her way back to WWE TV, fans are wondering what she's going to do at The Show of Shows. Many fans want Triple H to book Charlotte against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback