Charlotte Flair receives cold reception from fans on WWE RAW after winning 2025 Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. However, fans were not happy with her on WWE RAW.

The Queen missed the entirety of 2024 due to an injury she suffered during a match against Asuka in December 2023. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus which sidelined her for a year. A few weeks ago, WWE started airing vignettes of The Queen ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble which confirmed her appearance for the event.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Flair outlasted 29 other women to become the first woman to win the Rumble a second time. She has now punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Flair came out to the ring to address the fans. However, the WWE Universe were not happy to see her and they made it clear they didn't want her to win the Rumble. Flair addressed the boos from the crowd and said this would've bothered her a year and a half ago but she has been through a lot this past year and she loves the fans despite their reactions. She also claimed to be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

Flair was later interrupted by Rhea Ripley, resulting in a great promo exchange.

It will be interesting to see which champion Charlotte Flair will choose to face at WrestleMania 41.

