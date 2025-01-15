Charlotte Flair receives a message from top star after attending recent WWE show

Charlotte Flair has been out since December 2023 due to a serious knee injury. The Queen was backstage at a recent WWE show and even received a message from a top NXT star.

Flair surprised many of her followers online when she posted an image of herself with The Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. She has been recovering from knee surgery, and there have been rumors about her potential return ahead of WrestleMania 41.

In her post on X/Twitter, Flair claimed that she didn't grow up wanting to be a princess. She was different because she wanted to be in a "bad b*tch girl gang." The tweet got a response from Legend, who approved the 14-time Women's Champion's message.

"Let em know Queen… while you stunt on ‘em!!!!" Legend tweeted.

Charlotte Flair has been out since early December 2023, when she suffered a serious knee injury in a match against Asuka. Flair was diagnosed with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her left. She underwent surgery the following month and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

The typical recovery time for that kind of injury usually lasts nine to 12 months, which means Flair should have been cleared to return by now. It will be interesting to see whether she'll be coming back at Royal Rumble on February 1 in Indianapolis.

Charlotte Flair already part of WWE's internal roster

According to WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass, Charlotte Flair is close to returning and is currently listed as part of WWE's internal roster. The Queen is expected to be part of SmackDown, while her longtime rival Becky Lynch will likely return to RAW.

"We're told both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's names now officially appear on the current internal active roster once again. As of early this week, we can say that Becky Lynch is set to return on the RAW brand, while Charlotte will make her home on Friday night. So a little status quo there," WrestleVote said.

The Queen could set her eyes on Tiffany Stratton, who is the new WWE Women's Champion. There are also plenty of dream matches for Flair, including Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship.

