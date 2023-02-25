Charlotte Flair references popular AEW star on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair was advertised for a face-to-face segment with Rhea Ripley on the February 24th episode of SmackDown. While the face-to-face did technically happen, what fans were talking about in the immediate aftermath was the subtle reference that The SmackDown Women's Champion made to AEW star Andrade.

It happened when Dominik Mysterio came out, calling Charlotte Flair "Queenie," and seemingly tried to get into her head. Before drawing comparisons between himself and Charlotte,

The Queen referenced her husband, AEW star Andrade, by stating that she has a "real" Latino man at home that calls her Mami with a thicker accent:

There was a momentary gasp from the crowd, which meant that at least a portion of the audience attending understood that she was referencing her husband, Andrade.

Dominik tried to draw comparisons by saying that they're both multi-generational stars with deadbeat dads, but Charlotte Flair noted that she respects her father, unlike Dom.

This would bring out Rhea Ripley for the face-to-face that was advertised in the first place.

Dominik Mysterio made sure to hold the Royal Rumble 2023 winner back, although the WrestleMania opponents briefly looked like they were going to square off.

