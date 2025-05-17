Charlotte Flair rejects offer for unexpected new team but it's not over yet

Charlotte Flair has rejected an offer for an unexpected new team between herself and a surprising star. The star walked away from it.
Alexa Bliss has found some success since returning to WWE. She has managed to show that she will do whatever it takes to win and that she still can. Bliss participated in the Money in the Bank qualifier Triple Threat match. There, she defeated Mia Yim and Chelsea Green to qualify.
Now, she's approached Charlotte. Bliss came face to face with The Queen for the second time. She said that Flair had in the past taken Alexa Bliss under her wing back when she was in NXT.
She was grateful to Flair and seemed to be proposing to reforge that bond and become a team in the company. However, Charlotte Flair was not having it and denied ever doing that for Bliss, despite looking emotional for a moment.
The star then walked away, refusing to team with Alexa Bliss. However, the latter was not done, making it clear that she thought Flair would change her mind. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.