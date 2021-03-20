Charlotte Flair removed from WrestleMania 37 promotional graphics

Charlotte Flair has been removed from several WrestleMania 37 graphics by the WWE. Naturally, this development has raised a few eyebrows across the wrestling world.

WrestleMania 37 tickets went on pre-sale on Thursday, and the graphics released by the WWE previously had Charlotte Flair on them. The Queen was featured alongside Bad Bunny, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and Edge. Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre were also featured on the images. WWE posted another graphic on social media which also had Damian Priest.

Here are Thursday's graphics:

#WrestleMania is back in business.



Use presale code TWEETS right now to get your 🎟 at: https://t.co/wKcN7wtj0H pic.twitter.com/PiDjL1np2z — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

#WrestleMania is back in business. Use presale code NETWORK right now at https://t.co/9dMQ5jDmc0 to get your tickets! pic.twitter.com/kHiPTwB53Z — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 18, 2021

🚨 30-MINUTE WARNING 🚨



Get your #WrestleMania tickets using presale code TWEETS today at 10AM ET at https://t.co/wKcN7wtj0H! pic.twitter.com/vUsDW6MJKB — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

Tickets for WrestleMania 37 went on general sale today, and WWE revealed new graphics to promote the news. Many fans were surprised to see that Charlotte Flair was nowhere to be found in the fresh batch of pictures.

It should also be noted that Flair has not been replaced in the graphics. The top female superstar has just been removed as of this writing.

You can check out the updated promotional material below.

Advertisement

Trust me when I say you’re not going to want to miss out on the biggest 2-night event of the year WRESTLEMANIA! Get your tickets NOW!https://t.co/mLV8eidXW0#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/oLTurKzlsH — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 19, 2021

Many WWE Superstars tweeted out WrestleMania 37 graphics on Thursday to hype up the pre-sale. Charlotte Flair posted a graphic that just featured herself:

Be the first to get your tickets to WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania! Use presale code: QUEEN pic.twitter.com/69EQE09aij — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

As previously noted, WWE featured several of its top stars on the graphics for WrestleMania. Needless to say, Charlotte Flair is conspicuous by her absence.

Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 37 status is unclear

Charlotte & Ric Flair on WWE RAW

There is no word on what prompted the WWE to omit Charlotte Flair from the WrestleMania graphics.

The reported plan is to have Flair face Asuka in a RAW Women's Championship match at the Show of Shows in April. Charlotte Flair made her title aspirations clear when she appeared on RAW a couple of weeks ago.

That being said, the multi-time Women's Champion was not present on Monday Night RAW's latest episode, in which Asuka returned to the ring.

WWE is yet to confirm the rumored match, but it seems like a RAW Women's Championship match between The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow is inevitable. Fans will have to wait and see how the road to WrestleMania unfolds.