Charlotte Flair on the resistance the Women's Revolution faced in WWE

WWE has gone through a lot of change over the last five years. Charlotte Flair revealed what it was like backstage.

The WWE Women's Revolution has changed the way fans look at the women's division.

WWE Evolution was a huge part of the Women's Revolution.

Charlotte Flair has been one of the most important parts of the WWE Women's roster for quite some time now. It has been said that Charlotte Flair is one of the first women to actually showcase herself during the Women's Revolution and bring women's wrestling in WWE to another level after years of women getting tiny matches and not getting showcased on WWE pay-per-views.

Recently, Charlotte Flair and Stephanie McMahon were a part of the debut episode of Sportsnet's Top Of Her Game series (h/t Wrestling Inc). In that episode, Charlotte talked about the Women's Revolution in WWE and whether the huge change that came to the women's division got any sort of resistance from WWE backstage.

Thank you to everyone who has made #Evolution possible, especially all of the brave women who have ever stepped foot inside a wrestling ring. Thank you 4 your sacrifice, passion & perseverance. @WWE is proud & privileged to continue what you started. Tonight we all make history! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 28, 2018

Charlotte Flair on the backstage reaction to the WWE Women's Revolution

Charlotte Flair was asked during the interview whether there was any support backstage and what the reaction was from the other WWE Superstars when the Women's Revolution took effect. Charlotte revealed that there was a lot of support from backstage and when the "#GiveDivasAChance" started to trend as well, it was the perfect time for the Women's Revolution as a whole.

"From everybody [there was support] because the men could see us putting in the work. And also, when you're a man who has a little girl, who would you want your little girls to look up to than the females you work beside? I'm not saying it was just handed to us. It really took a culmination of years before me. And then, in 2015, when the #GiveDivasAChance trended, and the fans were fighting for us, and the company going, 'Hey, we're going to give it a shot.' It was just the right place at the right time."

Charlotte Flair went on to say that it was not only her group but other groups as well as it took years of working hard and fighting backstage to get more than just secondary storylines in WWE. However, Charlotte Flair said that the men who were there with them were there supporting them and there was no resentment.

"We had our all women's pay-per-view. The men were in the audience watching us and supporting us. There's no resentment. If anything, for me, I want to go out there and I'm looking at the guys going, 'I'm going to have the best match tonight.' I want them to feel more of a competition, like a competitive, 'They're not going to have the best match tonight - we're going to have the best match!' It makes everyone work harder. That's how I want to be taken by the men."