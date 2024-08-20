Charlotte Flair teases WWE return; unfinished business with Rhea Ripley

The WWE Universe has waited patiently for the return of Charlotte Flair. The second-generation grappler has not wrestled in 257 days but is training for her big comeback. The Flair vs. Rhea Ripley rivalry continued this week and now the injured Superstar has fired back.

The Queen and The Eradicator have shared the WWE ring on 27 occasions since 2019. In addition to several multi-person matches, there have been just a few televised singles bouts - Flair capturing the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36, Flair winning the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2020, Ripley's RAW DQ win the following night, and Ripley winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Mami went viral this week for a warning she issued to Ric Flair's daughter during an interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, which was filmed during SummerSlam Weekend.

The Genetically Superior Athlete took to X today to fire back at The Terror Twin, which is a rare social media move for Flair. The 12-year industry veteran mocked Ripley and seemingly referenced their three matches at WrestleMania 36 and 39, and Money in the Bank:

"She loves me, that’s so awesome! I love her TWICE as much. 2 to 1 'Mami' [purple heart emoji] [heart hands emoji] [smiling face with horns emoji] @RheaRipley_WWE," Charlotte Flair wrote.

Ripley is currently feuding with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. It remains to be seen when Flair will be back, but she will likely be cleared sometime before October.

Former stablemates collide on WWE RAW

A promo aired on Monday's loaded WWE RAW with The Terror Twins taking shots at the new version of their former faction. Rhea Ripley labeled Liv Morgan "a discount Rhea Ripley," and the segment ended with Damian Priest laughing and putting his arm around Ripley.

There was also a promo with Liv and Dominik Mysterio. Liv insulted The Terror Twins and promised she and Dom would come out where they liked it - on top. Dirty Dom then challenged The Archer of Infamy to a match, adding that they should leave Liv and Rhea in the back if Priest is man enough. The Terror Twins were shown discussing Dom's challenge, agreeing that he was trying to set them up.

Mysterio made his entrance first, but Priest had to fight off Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. Ripley entered the ring to headbutt Dom, and Priest joined her. The Aussie Superstar cleared the announce table but Liv saved the young Mysterio from a big table bump.

The Judgment Day then made Priest watch Liv destroy Rhea at ringside. The segment ended after Dom nailed a Frogsplash on Priest. The heels were later shown celebrating backstage. Liv promised to make Rhea her "b***h" at Bash in Berlin.

