Charlotte Flair responds to Becky Lynch's announcement on RAW

In what was a huge announcement, Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant and will be relinquishing her title. The Man said she will be away for a while from WWE and now one of her biggest rivals, Charlotte Flair, has responded.

The Man came out tonight and announced that last night's Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match was actually for the RAW Women's Championship and she handed the title over to Asuka. It was after this moment that she revealed that she is going to be a mother and was leaving WWE for some time.

Now, Charlotte Flair has responded to this with a personal message. You can see the tweet below.

Congratulations Bex. Beyond happy for the both of you! pic.twitter.com/SVFI7lJd4Q — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 12, 2020

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

It is safe to say that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have two of the best performers in the Women's division over the past few years. The Queen and The Man have been the fiercest of rivals and have had some of the best battles over the years.

It was after attacking Charlotte at SummerSlam that Becky Lynch took up The Man persona and started her dream run in WWE.

We hope to see these two battle it out in a WWE ring sometime in the future again.